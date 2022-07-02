Make a pleasant little town in Six-Sided Streets

Six-Sided Streets is a surprisingly gripping puzzle game by Chris Krimowsky, themed around building out a "pleasant little town" on an island. The map is hex tiles, and the game feeds you three tiles at a time in seemingly random combinations which may be rotated and placed on the map. The aim is to build large parks, which will become filled with bonus-generating trees, and to extend roads from the town center to harbors on the islands' edge. More bonuses result from managing to place windmills on hills. It's simple, relaxing and unhurried, and I must have played a dozen rounds (my best: 100 points, screenshotted above—the record appears to be 125) so far.

Make a pleasant little town, 3 hexes at a time.