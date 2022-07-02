Michigan GOP introduces a bill to stop something they admit doesn't happen anyways

Time wasting, and making sure everyone knows who they do not like, seems to be the point of this new legislation brought by some of Michigan's GOP legislators.

TPM:

When Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) accused Republicans of manufacturing "fake issues," several Republicans apparently took that as serious advice.

During a press conference on Thursday, Michigan state House Reps. Beau LaFave (R), Andrew Fink (R), Greg Markkanen (R), Steve Carra (R), Ryan Berman (R) and Luke Meerman (R) unveiled a bill that would ban K-12 public schools from doing anything that would "expose" students to "a drag show or drag presentation."

Under the legislation, parents would be allowed to sue school districts for up to $10,000 in damages.

GOP Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, a supporter of the legislation, claimed during the press conference that the bill was an earnest solution to a joke Nessel made several weeks ago proposing "a drag queen for every school" as she slammed Republicans for coming up with "fake issues."

…

But the stunt did little to refute Nessel's point about Republicans contriving outrage over nothing; the bill's sponsors admitted they couldn't actually think of a time when schools put on drag shows.