Patatap lets you make funky noises with your keyboard. Each letter key produces a different electronic sound, and is paired with a visual. The faster you type, the faster the effects will play. Linked to Patatap is Typatone, which shares the feature of each key making a sound, but instead, you can see your typed message appear on the screen. You can then send it out as a musical email.
Patatap is an addictively fun way to make noises and visuals with your keyboard
