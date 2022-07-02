The crypto crash means you can finally buy video cards at MSRP

Prices were already sliding as it became unprofitable to mine on less efficient GPUs, but ETH dropping under $1k this week seems to have the rest of the smokers folding. The Verge reports that it was able to buy a higher-end video card at MSRP for the first time in years. Gamers rejoice, for the GPU shortage is over.

Yesterday, I did the unthinkable. I saddled up to Best Buy's website eight hours after the retailer's weekly drop and bought an RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition for its $599 MSRP. … I dashed over to eBay to run the numbers — the same ones I've been compiling since December 2020 to show you the true street price of a GPU. Sure enough, this week is the week the most popular graphics cards finally hit MSRP on the secondhand market as well. The RTX 3080 is hovering around $700, the exact price Nvidia originally said it would cost.

On eBay I see sales of used RTX 3070 Ti Founders Editions for about $550—still a bit hot for these often-mistreated beasts—but those numbers should fall quickly.