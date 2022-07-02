The crypto crash means you can finally buy video cards at MSRP

Rob Beschizza

Prices were already sliding as it became unprofitable to mine on less efficient GPUs, but ETH dropping under $1k this week seems to have the rest of the smokers folding. The Verge reports that it was able to buy a higher-end video card at MSRP for the first time in years. Gamers rejoice, for the GPU shortage is over.

Yesterday, I did the unthinkable. I saddled up to Best Buy's website eight hours after the retailer's weekly drop and bought an RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition for its $599 MSRP. … I dashed over to eBay to run the numbers — the same ones I've been compiling since December 2020 to show you the true street price of a GPU. Sure enough, this week is the week the most popular graphics cards finally hit MSRP on the secondhand market as well. The RTX 3080 is hovering around $700, the exact price Nvidia originally said it would cost.

On eBay I see sales of used RTX 3070 Ti Founders Editions for about $550—still a bit hot for these often-mistreated beasts—but those numbers should fall quickly.