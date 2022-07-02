Win between $1 to $1 million this July 4th when you solve these fun puzzles

Summer is officially here, and we know you couldn't be more excited. Sure, you'll have those days when you're hanging out with friends or heading to the beach or pool, but what about those days when it's too rainy or hot to step foot outdoors?

If you enjoy hunkering down and completing a good puzzle now and then, there's a good chance you'll like this extra-special puzzle we're about to introduce you to. What exactly makes it "extra-special?" you may be thinking. Well, after you solve The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle, you get a chance to win $1 million. It's totally legit, and Boing Boing readers get to purchase this a four-pack of puzzles for $80 when using JULY20 during our 4th of July sale. But hurry, this offer ends July 5.

This four-pack of puzzles was brought to you by MSCHF, the creators of The One Million Dollar Puzzle. But now, you are guaranteed to win between $1 and $1,000,000 after finishing each puzzle. Everyone is a winner here! No, this isn't some gimmicky prank. And yes, there's a chance you could become a millionaire. So start thinking of how you can spend (or save) that extra dough you'll win!

The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle has two puzzles in circulation with $1 million prizes. Once all 500 puzzle pieces are put together, all you have to do is open your camera app on your smartphone or tablet, point it towards the QR code for two to three seconds, and then see what you won (anything from $1 to $1,000,000). Once you know what amount you've won, you'll receive a digital check sent to the email address that you ordered the puzzle with.

