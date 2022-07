Matt Ford has monkeypox, and he wrote this article to tell you all what it's like. And to explain exactly why you do not want it. In Matt's words, "This is my experience, but it boils down to this: This shit sucks and you don't want it." I think it's mighty brave of Matt to be so open with his experience – he shares his timeline, photos of his lesions, and descriptions of how he's been feeling. Thank you, Matt, for sharing. And be careful out there, folks!