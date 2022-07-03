Get a refurbished MacBook Air this July 4th for over $1,000 off the original price

You might've never realized just how sluggish your old computer was until you upgraded. And suddenly, everything from opening PDF documents to watching your favorite YouTubers on your downtime is a breeze. And if you purchased a particularly efficient laptop like a MacBook, you won't have to deal with stalling and buffering for years to come.

However, there's a tradeoff. The latest and greatest MacBook will cost you a pretty penny, whereas your old laptop whose hinge you broke in college is on its last legs. Buying refurbished can score you a good balance of price and power. It's also less wasteful if you're into that sort of thing! During our 4th of July Sale, you can get an Apple MacBook Air for just $246.39 when you use coupon code JULY20 at checkout. Plus, this coupon applies to all orders of $100 or more, but only until July 5.

This MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch screen to display your favorite content and a 720p FaceTime HD webcam for connecting with coworkers, family, and friends. It's all powered by an Intel Core i5 processor clocked at 1.8GHz and 4GB of memory, so you can browse multiple tabs and handle light workloads with ease.

It doesn't end there. When you use this MacBook to stream Netflix or edit videos, the Intel HD Graphics 4000 unit renders everything in high quality. You can consume content on the go, too, thanks to this laptop's seven-hour-long battery life — no more chaining yourself to an outlet! Do keep in mind, however, that this MacBook Air hails from 2012, so it can only operate macOS X and not the latest versions of the operating system.

This 13.3-inch Apple MacBook Air originally retailed for $1,499 back in 2012. However, you can purchase it for $246.39 with code JULY20 during our 4th of July Sale.

Prices subject to change.