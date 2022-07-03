I saw Kraftwerk's 3D Tour at Red Rocks Amphitheater a couple of nights ago, and it blew my mind

I saw Kraftwerk's 3D Tour at Red Rocks Amphitheater a couple of nights ago, and wow, it blew my mind. It's probably in my top 5 of all shows I've ever seen. It was just amazing.

Jon Hadusek saw the kickoff show in St Louis at the end of May and had an equally mind-blowing experience. Writing for Consequence of Sound, he provides this terrific description of the show:

The four members of Kraftwerk — founding member Ralf Hütter, Fritz Hilpert, Henning Schmitz, and Falk Grieffenhagen — finally took the stage after letting the ambient piece percolate through the venue for nearly 10 minutes. They donned what appeared to be the motion-capture onesies used for movie special effects and video game animations — an A+ fit all things considered. As the group launched into the opening medley of "Numbers/Computer World/Computer World 2," everyone who was skeptical about having to wear 3D glasses had their jaws collectively drop. A green field of numerals shot out of the screen from behind the band, seemingly coming within arms length, as if you could reach out and touch them. It would be the first in a series of visual feasts that complimented each song. Sure, 3D can be a gimmick, but like the music of Kraftwerk, these graphics were worldclass. It's also worth noting that you could take the glasses off and still comprehend the images, which were also effective in 2D, if less visceral.

He goes on to implore you to go see the show, a sentiment I am a thousand percent on board with. They only have 5 more North American dates between now and July 10, and then they'll be in Europe for 11 shows in August and September. You really do not want to miss this one. Go get tickets now!