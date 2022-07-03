Is the daycare-stalking Pittsburgh bobcat just a regular cat?

A WPXI news crew was alarmed to chance across a "bobcat" in Baldwin, a suburb of Pittsburgh, this weekend. Wildlife! Outside a daycare! Baldwin Borough Police Department, the preemiment wildlife experts in West Pennsylvania, "confirmed" that it was a bobcat. And WPXI's breaking news team had the footage.

Pittsburgh Bobcat Just A Regular Cat pic.twitter.com/MKzAAyHRUg — Sawbuck Wine (@sawbuckwine) July 3, 2022

Then something odd happened. The video disappeared from WPXI's Facebook and Twitter feeds, and the story on its website went 404. As WPXI has offered no explanation for these takedowns, we can only assume that the bobcat, in addition to being a cunning suburban infiltrator, is also a capable and fearless hacker willing to risk incarceration under the 1986 Computer Fraud and Abuse act to remove evidence of its movements.