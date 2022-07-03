Rage cooking: recipes to make when you lose your bodily autonomy

Bess Kalb recently posted some recipes on The Grudge Report that speak deeply to my soul, and perhaps they'll resonate with you, too. She calls them, "recipes to make when you lose your bodily autonomy" and "delicious weeknight staples for our current dystopia!"
In one recipe, she presents a "quick and easy chicken paillard" accompanied by an arugula salad and a Meyer lemon vinaigrette. Here are some of the instructions for the chicken dish you should go make RIGHT NOW:
- Pat dry two boneless skinless chicken breasts
- Season on both sides with salt and pepper
- Lay the chicken on a paper towel on a hard, flat work surface
- Lift a heavy-bottom cast iron pan over your head and firmly smack it down on the chicken.
- Again.
- Again, bitch.
- Again.
- Don't stop. Bang the chicken again. Bang it until it is fucking flat.
- Scream. No, not a dumb little shout. Really scream. Scream from somewhere very deep inside your guts. Scream with the collective anguish of your ancestors. That's it. Now bang the chicken and scream.
- Keep banging and screaming.
- Throw out the chicken. You have destroyed it.