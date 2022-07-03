The Yaybahar is a musical instrument invented by Görkem Şen, who describes it as a "real-time acoustic string synthesizer." The Yaybahar isn't manufactured commercially (yet). This instrument is a Jack of many trades. It produces an incredibly wide range of ambient sounds and percussion noises. As one youtube commenter pointed out, "You could score an entire film with this one instrument." Its sounds are bizarre and deeply captivating.
The Yaybahar is a "real-time acoustic string synthesizer"
