This website is dedicated to streaming Seinfeld 24/7

Watch Seinfeld Online is a website solely dedicated to streaming Seinfeld for 24/7. It's free to watch and has no features for rewinding or fast-forwarding. From the time I spent using the site, it seems there are no commercials or advertisements. If you're a big Seinfeld fan with nothing but time on your hands, you can sit back and spend every waking minute staring at this website. It also displays captions in English.
