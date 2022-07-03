Video of the world's largest firework

The world's largest aerial firework exploded over Steamboat Springs, Colorado on February 8, 2020. The firework shell weighed 2,797 pounds and was 4 feet 8/75 inches in diameter. You can ooh and ahh over its detonation in the clip above and see some behind the scenes moments below. From Guinness World Records:

The completed shell is at least 17.78 cm (7 in) thick, and was filled with 380 individual comet fireworks. A giant mortar, 1.57 m (5 ft 2 in) in diameter and 7.92 m (26 ft) deep, had to be specially built to shoot off the giant firework. The record-breaking shell closed the firework display for Steamboat Spring's 2020 Winter Carnival, an event that has occurred annually for more than 100 years.