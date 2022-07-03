Have you taken a stroll down the street lately and found yourself surrounded by people holding their phones out and spinning around in circles to Weezer until they're green in the face? Last week, Weezer dropped a new single that would only play via Human Record Player, a site that allows you to download a QR code and then spin in circles to hear Weezer's new single, Records. If you stop spinning, the music stops playing.
Weezer's new single is turning people into human record players
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Weezer
Someone recreated Weezer's Blue Album using only melodicas
This is oddly pleasant. Creator Billy Cobb is a YouTuber who also made a great pair of Weezer knockoff albums called Zerwee, and even did a full-length cover album of Weezer's aborted sci-fi rock opera Songs From the Black Hole. READ THE REST
Rivers Cuomo made his own Weezer-themed version of Wordle
Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has been digging even deeper into his nerd-rock reputation over the last few years, spending much of his non-songwriting time* taking Harvard coding classes online. And for his latest trick, he (along with Marcus Ng) has created Weezle — a playable riff of the popular game Wordle, except all of the… READ THE REST
Smash Mouth announces new lead singer with a Rickroll
After a public display of embarrassment last fall, Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell departed the All-Star band due to "health issues." Now, the band has announced that they've hired a replacement frontman: Zach Goode, whose prior claims to fame include singing in a Weezer Mashup Tribute Band called — ready for it? — Geezer.… READ THE REST
Get a refurbished MacBook Air this July 4th for over $1,000 off the original price
You might've never realized just how sluggish your old computer was until you upgraded. And suddenly, everything from opening PDF documents to watching your favorite YouTubers on your downtime is a breeze. And if you purchased a particularly efficient laptop like a MacBook, you won't have to deal with stalling and buffering for years to come. However, there's a… READ THE REST
Score 4th of July savings on this ultimate traveler bundle featuring Rosetta Stone
Traveling has long been one of the most exciting parts of life. Whether it's an alpine ski trip midwinter, an all-inclusive beach resort where you can soak your toes, or an impromptu trip to explore an exciting new city, everyone loves to travel. However, it can be difficult for most of us to get away for… READ THE REST
Win between $1 to $1 million this July 4th when you solve these fun puzzles
Summer is officially here, and we know you couldn't be more excited. Sure, you'll have those days when you're hanging out with friends or heading to the beach or pool, but what about those days when it's too rainy or hot to step foot outdoors? If you enjoy hunkering down and completing a good puzzle now and then,… READ THE REST