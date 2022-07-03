Weezer's new single is turning people into human record players

Have you taken a stroll down the street lately and found yourself surrounded by people holding their phones out and spinning around in circles to Weezer until they're green in the face? Last week, Weezer dropped a new single that would only play via Human Record Player, a site that allows you to download a QR code and then spin in circles to hear Weezer's new single, Records. If you stop spinning, the music stops playing.

@lanewinfield Introducing Human Record Player. The only way to listen to @weezer's new track "records" ♬ original sound – Brian