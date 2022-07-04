2022's Queer Games Bundle has 500 games, apps, zines, novels and interactive artworks for $60

This years' Queer Games Bundle, available on indie-friendly platform itch.io, comes with 372 games and hundreds of other apps and zines, from more than 400 creators. The ask is $60—no more than an everday commercial game—and there's a pay what you can edition too.

If we had the budget of an AAA game, we could give every solo developer a livable wage multiple times over for a year and every single team a massive funding boost. Imagine what the developers and artists in this bundle could create a year from now if they weren't worried about starving or how to pay their rent this month.

Purchasing the Queer Games Bundle is a direct action that you can take right now to support queer people in a life changing way and in exchange you get over 500 amazing, heartfelt, fun, and radical games.

Help nurture our diverse queer arts community, fund the creation of the next great game you love, and find your new favorite game by purchasing the bundle today.