Art Beats is a simple sequencer where you can create and listen to visual patterns

ArtBeats is an easy-to-use sequencer where you can create and listen to visual patterns. There are multiple color palettes to choose from. Be warned, it's hard to stop playing around once you start. You don't need much musical talent to make something that sounds good here, either. You can easily share your song once it's done.
I saw Kraftwerk's 3D Tour at Red Rocks Amphitheater a couple of nights ago, and it blew my mind
I saw Kraftwerk's 3D Tour at Red Rocks Amphitheater a couple of nights ago, and wow, it blew my mind. It's probably in my top 5 of all shows I've ever seen. It was just amazing. Jon Hadusek saw the kickoff show in St Louis at the end of May and had an equally mind-blowing
Listen to this fun 8-Track tape podcast!
Yes, cassettes are back. So are reel-to-reels. But of all the dead audio media, it seems unlikely that we'll see any mainstream return of 8-tracks. They're big, clunky, and songs are frequently interrupted with a loud ca-chunk due to the way the content was split across the tape. The format peaked around 1978, and by
"Everything You Do is a Balloon is a track by Boards of Canada using footage from a "deeply weird bicycle safety film with kids in monkey masks"
Everything You Do is a Balloon is a track by Boards of Canada from their 1996 album Hi Scores. The music video uses footage from One Got Fat: a "deeply weird bicycle safety film with kids in monkey masks." It feels as if the bicycle safety film was made to be paired with this fantastic
