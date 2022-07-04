British Army's YouTube and Twitter accounts hacked

The British Army's YouTube and Twitter accounts were hacked this weekend and replaced with advertisements for cryptocurrency, replete with trashy CG art and cryptocult logorrhea.

The Army confirmed the "breach", saying it took information security "extremely seriously" and was resolving the issue. Both accounts have now been restored. … At one stage, the Twitter account name was changed to Bapesclan, accompanied by a profile picture featuring an ape-like cartoon figure with make-up mimicking a clown.

Perfect day to imagine Graham Chapman in character as the angry colonel bellowing HOW DARE YOU.