Geri Hahn is an artist who can see sound

In What It's Like to See Sound, Geri Hahn explains what her experience of synesthesia is like. Synesthesia is a rare neurological condition that merges and/or combines the senses, such as sound and sight. Hahn describes her experience of sound as "being in the middle of a sandstorm, pelted by sensation". Throughout the video, Hanh takes us through her artwork while talking about life as someone whose senses of sound and color are merged. She says that her synesthesia it's a gift, which is apparent in her visionary artwork and outlook on life.