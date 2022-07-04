In What It's Like to See Sound, Geri Hahn explains what her experience of synesthesia is like. Synesthesia is a rare neurological condition that merges and/or combines the senses, such as sound and sight. Hahn describes her experience of sound as "being in the middle of a sandstorm, pelted by sensation". Throughout the video, Hanh takes us through her artwork while talking about life as someone whose senses of sound and color are merged. She says that her synesthesia it's a gift, which is apparent in her visionary artwork and outlook on life.
Geri Hahn is an artist who can see sound
Digital synesthesia: Tricking your brain into experiencing smell as temperature in virtual reality
Synesthesia is the fascinating neurological phenomenon whereby stimulation of one sense involuntarily triggers another sensory pathway. A synesthete might taste sounds or hear colors. Now, computer scientist Jas Brooks and colleagues from the University of Chicago are creating a kind of digital synesthesia by using odors to trick your brain into experiencing different temperatures in… READ THE REST
Online generator answers "What color is your name?"
"What Color is Your Name?" is a website that associates your name, or any name, with blocks of colors. The project's creator, Bernadette Sheridan, has grapheme–color synaesthesia, which means her brain perceives numerals and letters as very specific colors. She explains: …I am terrible at remembering names. I hear the name, but my mind is… READ THE REST
Digital synesthesia
Stanford neuroscientist David Eagleman invented the Versatile Extra-Sensory Transducer (VEST), a wearable tactile display that translates myriad kinds of information, from speech to sounds to digital data, into patterns of vibrations on the skin. The device was inspired by Eagleman's study of synesthesia, the fascinating neurological phenomenon whereby stimulation of one sense involuntarily triggers another… READ THE REST
