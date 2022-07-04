God bless the dystopian trash heap that is the Internet, and
Google "July 4" and a fireworks animation plays over breaking news of a mass shooting
Rocketman drives his twin-engine jet kart
I want to be as happy as Robert Maddox aka the Rocketman looks while driving the twin-engine jet kart that he built. He has some advanced skills to be able to drive this fast and hold a selfie stick at the same time. The big pirate flag is a perfect touch to the flaming kart.… READ THE REST
Art Beats is a simple sequencer where you can create and listen to visual patterns
ArtBeats is an easy-to-use sequencer where you can create and listen to visual patterns. There are multiple color palettes to choose from. Be warned, it's hard to stop playing around once you start. You don't need much musical talent to make something that sounds good here, either. You can easily share your song once it's… READ THE REST
The incredible story of a man who secretly furnished a hidden room in a mall and lived there for 4 years
This video animates the story of an artist named Michael Townsend, a daring artist who Built a secret home inside of a mall and lived there for 4 years before being discovered. Townsend and 7 other artists built and furnished the 750-square-foot space in Providence Place, Rhode Island from 2003 to 2007. The artists constructed… READ THE REST
