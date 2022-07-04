Rocketman drives his twin-engine jet kart

Popkin
Bashkirev Yuriy/Shutterstock.com

I want to be as happy as Robert Maddox aka the Rocketman looks while driving the twin-engine jet kart that he built. He has some advanced skills to be able to drive this fast and hold a selfie stick at the same time. The big pirate flag is a perfect touch to the flaming kart. This guy is awesome. You can see his other maniacal creations here.