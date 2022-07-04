Behold the giant planets in infrared [via James O'Donahue]! Specifically, the infrared wavelength of light is represented as white so that you can see it, among other false-color features of the images. It's from the paper Giant Planet Atmospheres: Dynamics and Variability from UV to Near-IR Hubble and Adaptive Optics Imaging, by Amy A. Simon, Michael H. Wong, Lawrence A. Sromovsky, Leigh N. Fletcher and Patrick M. Fry.
The credits are long, so they go here. Jupiter (VLT, 2008). Saturn (Gemini, 2009). Uranus (Keck, 2004). Neptune (Keck, 2007). For composite: M.van Dam, E. Schaller.