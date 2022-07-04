The incredible story of a man who secretly furnished a hidden room in a mall and lived there for 4 years

This video animates the story of an artist named Michael Townsend, a daring artist who Built a secret home inside of a mall and lived there for 4 years before being discovered. Townsend and 7 other artists built and furnished the 750-square-foot space in Providence Place, Rhode Island from 2003 to 2007.

The artists constructed a wall out of cinderblocks and a nondescript utility door to keep the underground room hidden from others in the mall. They managed to sneak furniture into their secret room and even had a Playstation 2. Check out the video to see photos of Townsend's secret mall apartment; I'm amazed by the fact that they were able to sneak in so much furniture, let alone live there for years without being caught.