The Voice of the Nightingale (1923) is a fairy-tale-like film that combines live-action and animation in a dreamy way to tell the story of a little girl who learns about why the nightingale only sings at night. It was directed by Władysław Starewicz, who used real beetles and birds in the stop motion scenes. The hand-colored nature of this film gives it an other-worldly feeling. If you were to add music to this film as a soundtrack, what would you choose?

