These 23 forgotten breakfast cereals ring my nostalgia bell

The breakfast cereal aisle is far less colorful and entertaining now than it was when I was a child. Eat This, Not That! covers the devestation pretty well, with this 23 cereal trip down memory lane:

ETNT:

5 C-3PO's



Star Wars and cereal go hand in hand. In the 1980s, we were all enjoying C-3PO's, a honey-flavored cereal similar to cereal but shaped like little B's and 8's. This cereal conveniently came out right after the first Star Wars trilogy wrapped, but it didn't stick around for long. And though this cereal could easily be brought back—Star Wars hasn't exactly gone away—it hasn't been.

Image: Screen grab of advertisement