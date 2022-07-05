Animated Finnish PSA warns children against playing on thin ice

Varokaa heikkoa jäätä ("Beware of thin ice") [via] is a vintage animated public safety film from Finland, warning youngsters of the dangers of thin ice. The blend of charming animation and sudden horror appears to have nested deep in the memories of those who remember it from childhood—one might use that bird's sound effect to reduce Finns of a certain age to a puddle of sweat and terror. If its modern impact is softened by quaintness, perhaps it is also deepened by its hauntology? A connoisseur might enjoy this remix at the Depressing Finland blog, wherein the teddy bear drowns.

