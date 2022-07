Adam Kinzinger, a Democratic House Representative from Illinois, posted a collection of the creepy and menacing calls received by his office—often dealt with by young interns staffing the phones.

Threats of violence over politics has increased heavily in the last few years. But the darkness has reached new lows. My new interns made this compilation of recent calls they've received while serving in my DC office.



WARNING: this video contains foul & graphic language. pic.twitter.com/yQJvvAHBVV — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) July 5, 2022

Note the recurring obsession with cocksuckers. Is this an Illinois thing? Or maybe just the same guy calling at different gradients of sobriety?