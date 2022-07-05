Hotdog eating champion puts protestor in a chokehold in middle of competition

Joey Chestnut won the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 15th time by eating 63 hot dogs in 10 minutes on Monday. It's his seventh championship in a row.

The competition was almost interrupted by a protestor in a Darth Vader mask who walked on the stage, stood next to Chestnut, and held up a sign that said, "Expose Mithfield's Death Star." (Mithfield is a pork producer.)

Chestnut continued to chew a hot dog as he put the protestor in a chokehold. The protestor was removed from the stage and the competition continued without further incident.

Here's a video: