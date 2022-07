"How Normal Am I" is a website funded by the European Union to show you how algorithms make decisions about you based on what you look like and your facial expressions. Businesses use your face and expression data to decide if you are a good job candidate, how healthy you are, if you are a shoplifter, how attractive you are, and how long you will live. According to the algorithms, I'm 67% normal.

Another related website challenges you to fool a face recognition algorithm.