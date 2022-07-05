Listen to Florida man recount the crazy scene that led to him allegedly murdering his neighbor's rooster

James Nix and his Jacksonville, Florida neighbor Jason Defelice have been feuding after Nix allegedly killed Defelice's rooster. According to Nix, the rooster attacked him. From Actions News JAX:

He explained his side of the story: "I just checked my mail and turn around and go, and I hear, 'Bang, bang, bang, bang, bang!' And I turn around, and there's a chicken out there in the street. I said, 'Oh boy, here we go.'"

"Turn around, walk to my place bang bang bang bang bang now the chickens in my yard! Now it's neck flares up," he said.

He says what happened next was an accident.

"So I pick up a stick in the yard, and I try to hit it. But the chickens jumping up at me, and I accidentally knocked in the head, you know? Call it a lucky shot, whatever." […]

"Chickens die every day, people — at Churches, Popeyes, Kentucky Fried Chicken," Nix said.