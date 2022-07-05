Rep. Adam Kinzinger shares threatening voicemails: "We're going to get you"

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R–IL) shared a compilation of threatening voicemails that his D.C. office interns put together (tweet below). This comes less than a month after Kinzinger — a MAGA target who dared to stand up for democracy when he voted to impeach Donald Trump and who is one of only two Republicans on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection — shared a threatening letter addressed to his wife that warns of Kinzinger's execution. It's ugly, so listener discretion is advised.
Via Mediaite