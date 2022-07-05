This elegant kit for killing vampires sold at auction for $15,000

This stately case of tools with which to kill vampires sold at auction for $15,000. The 19th century item apparently belonged to British nobleman Lord Hailey. Its prior owner may explain why this particular vampire killing kit sold for five times its expected price. However, it's unclear whether the item is mint-in-box or gently used. From the BBC News:

The 19th Century lockable box features two brass crucifixes on the lid, which act as secret sliding locks.

Inside are more crucifixes, a matching pair of pistols, a brass powder flask, holy water, a Gothic Bible, a wooden mallet, a stake, brass candlesticks and rosary beads.