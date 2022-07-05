Video: Florida golfer refuses to allow approaching alligator to mess with his swing

Golfer Michael West refused to allow anything—including a ten-foot alligator—break his concentration at the Heritage Landing Golf & Country Club in Punta Gorda, Florida. From the Miami Herald:

"I was lining up my approach shot from about 125 out. I knew he was coming up diagonally behind me," West told McClatchy News. "He got to about 15 feet before he laid down as I swung. … My buddy Grant was getting a little nervous and wanted me to hurry up. … I was far more worried about leaving myself a makeable birdie putt than him (the alligator)."