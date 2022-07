Jerone Davison, former NFL football player turned GQP congressional candidate, claims that as a Black man, he needs his AR-15s to protect himself — no, not against the angry white racists in his own party, but against "a dozen angry Democrats in Klan hoods." (See campaign ad below.)

Either this Arizona candidate is trolling QAnon, or he himself is being trolled by his own QAnon "time-traveler" campaign manager.