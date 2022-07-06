"Bushcraft" expert uses a bunch of rolls of plastic wrap to make a crappy hammock

Here's how to use pounds of plastic to make a non-reusable, impractical hammock. Wouldn't it be nice if everyone did this?

it's not camping unless u bring 10 jumbo rolls of plastic wrap 👍 👍 pic.twitter.com/C6ifoWDEmj — Josh Trebach, MD (@jtrebach) July 5, 2022

This isn't the second time it's been done, either.

From the YouTube description: