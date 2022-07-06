Eraserhead Trailer for the Nuart Theatre (1982)

This trailer for David Lynch's Eraserhead was made in 1982 and played before the film at the Nuart Theatre in Los Angeles. It features a young Lynch sitting on the couch alongside 5 Road Runner dolls. He introduces them as his boys "Chucko, Buster, Bob, Pete, and Dan" and says that they wish us all peace and happiness. Long Live Eraserhead!
From Youtube:
This trailer for Eraserhead was produced by twins Douglas Brian Martin and Steven M. Martin, with cinematography by Frederick Elmes. The trailer preceded the film at the Nuart Theatre in Los Angeles for the several years it played there to sold-out Friday midnight movie audiences.