Even John Hinckley Jr., who shot Ronald Regan, says the mentally ill shouldn't have access to guns (video)

The GOP is in denial about the dangers of handing out guns like candy, but even John Hinckley Jr., who shot Ronald Reagan in 1981, thinks gun reform is necessary.

"I certainly don't think the mentally ill should have access to guns. I mean, that's kind of obvious," he said on ABC's Nightline. "Background checks are good, waiting periods are good. I think there's too many guns in America."

"And coming from you, that's quite a statement," anchor Juju Chang said.

"Well, I hope it is, because it's the way I feel."