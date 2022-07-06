Margaret Keane, 1927-2022

Margaret Keane, famed for her colossally successful "big eyes" portraits of children, overcame stuffy critics and a plagiarizing husband to become the godmother of lowbrow art. She died this week at 94.

Though paintings like Desert Heads (above) reside at the more formally meritorious end of her ouvre, I'm all in on the trash. If you go on eBay you'll find these absolutely fucking magnificent paintings of a cat and a pig she did on stones. A few grand each. And my wife says I'm impossible to shop for.