Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests July 4 shootings were orchestrated to take away gun rights

The two shootings on July 4 seem to be part of a plot to persuade MAGA people to relinquish their rights, said GQP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene yesterday.

Reading from a script, and without showing a shred of sympathy for the victims of the shootings, she said:

Now, here's what I have to say. I mean, two shootings on July 4, one in a rich white neighborhood and the other and a fireworks display. Almost sounds like it's designed to persuade Republicans go along with more gun control. I mean, after all, remember, we didn't see that happen at all the Pride parades in the month of June. But as soon as we hit MAGA month, as soon as we hit the month that we're all celebrating, loving our country, we have shootings on July 4. I mean, that would sound like a conspiracy theory, right? Of course. But what's the definition of a right-wing conspiracy theory? Well, by the way, it's news that just six months early.

Actually, it's news that's years old — fake news, the kind that Alex Jones was successfully sued for spreading because it put innocent people's lives in jeopardy.