Mysterious Georgia Guidestones were partially destroyed in a bombing

The Georgia Guidestones, in Elberton, GA, were partially destroyed last night. One news agency, WSBTV.com, has stated that "It's unclear if the monument was targeted in an attack or if it was somehow damaged by natural causes." Another, however, is reporting that it looks like the monument was purposely bombed. Stephanie Moore of WYFF4 reports that:

The preliminary information indicates that someone detonated an explosive device at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. GBI officials said officials with the Elbert County Sheriff's Office found the explosion destroyed a large portion of the structure.

This will no doubt just add to the mystery that already surrounds the Georgia Guidestones, which were erected in 1980 and often called "America's Stonehenge." ExploreGeorgia.org describes the unusual stones, the cryptic messages engraved on them, and the lack of information about who sponsored and built them:

The Georgia Guidestones, Elberton's most unusual set of granite monoliths, poses a mystery for the numerous visitors who visit the site seven miles north of Elberton on Georgia Highway 77. Known as America's Stonehenge, this 19-foot high monument displays a 10-part message espousing the conservation of mankind and future generations in 12 languages. The Guidestones also serve as an astronomical calendar, and every day at noon the sun shines through a narrow hole in the structure and illuminates the day's date on an engraving. The names of four ancient languages are inscribed on the sides near the top: Babylonian cuneiform, Classical Greek, Sanskrit, and Egyptian Hieroglyphics. The Guidestones are mysterious in origin, for no one knows the identity of a group of sponsors who provided its specifications.

Earlier this year Georgia governor candidate Kandiss Taylor (who lost the primary) said she intended to destroy the Guidestones.