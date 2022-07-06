Obituary for NYPD officer: "hobbies included abusing his first wife and children"

The obituary for Lawrence H Pfaff Sr., published in the Florida Times-Union, is funny and tragic at the same time. I recommend listening to the computer voice narration.

Excerpt:

Lawrence H Pfaff Sr. was born in Belmont, NY, on April 16, 1941. He passed away on June 27, 2022, living a long life, much longer than he deserved. He is survived by his three children, no four. Oops, five children. Well as of 2022 we believe there is one more that we know about, but there could be more. His love was abundant when it came to himself, but for his children it was limited. From a young age, he was a ladies' man and an abusive alcoholic, solidifying his commitment to both with the path of destruction he left behind, damaging his adult children, and leaving them broken.

The Times-Union published an article about the obituary. Pfaff's 59-year-old son wrote the obit.