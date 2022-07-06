Russia state TV host says Kremlin has to decide whether to "reinstall" Trump as U.S. president "again"

The Kremlin has a big decision to make: whether or not to "reinstall" Donald Trump "again" as president of the United States. Or at least that's what Russian state TV host Olga Skabeeva said, according to a translation by Daily Beast columnist Julia Davis.

"The other day Trump promised to destroy the Russian Federation or destroy [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's hegemony, as he put it," the Russian propagandist said, to which a panelist cut in, "That is excellent, if Trump becomes the president, we will know his geopolitical goals" (video below).

"We will have to think whether to reinstall him again as the American president," Skabeeva countered. "We haven't decided yet."