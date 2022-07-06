Video: Man explains the various click sounds used in the Zulu language

David Pescovitz

Sakhile Dube of "Safari and Surf" in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal Province explains the click sounds heard in the Zulu language (aka IsiZulu), a Bantu language spoken by more than ten million people in the region.

image: "Geographical distribution of Zulu in South Africa" (Htonl, Public Domain)