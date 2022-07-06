Watch the explosive moment a truck on the highway is struck with a lightning bolt

On Friday, Edward Whalen and his family were driving down a Tampa, Florida highway when lightning struck.

"You could feel a slight buzz in the car when it hit us, and then my oldest daughter was sitting next to me and she jumped halfway in my lap and screamed," Whalen said.

Whalen's wife and other family members were following them in a different car and caught the incredible moment on dashcam.

From WFLA:

No one in the vehicle was injured, according to the family, however, the truck was "completely fried" by the lightning strike. "I had to jump out of the truck and run back to her and hold her and let her know we were all fine. We were really confused. We had real bad headaches," Whalen said. "That was always my dream truck, and I finally got it. I had just made my third payment on it and then boom. Hopefully, it'll work out though."