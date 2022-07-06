"We Have Explosive" is an electrifying animation by Run Wrake

Popkin
Run Wrake/Shutterstock.com

We Have Explosive is an electrifying animation by Run Wrake. Wrake directed it as a music video for Future Sound of London's 1996 single "We Have Explosive" and it features snippets from the 1994 short "Jukebox." I love the collaged look of the trippy world in this video. Wrake was an incredible animation director and graphic designer who lived from 1963 to 2012. You can see more of his videos here.