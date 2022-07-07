France bans use of meat words like "steak" and "sausage" on fake meat products

France is banning the use of "steak," "sausage," and other meat words from packages of plant-based protein and fake meat products. Apparently, the word "burger" gets a pass for vegi-burgers. It's already been illegal to label non-dairy products "milk," "cheese," or "butter." From Modern Farmer:
South Africa also rolled out a ban on "meaty" words from plant-based packaging just days before France's decision. According to Vegconimist, the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development in South Africa declared words like "nuggets," "sausages," "ribs," and "chicken-style" are to be used exclusively for processed meat products and any plant-based items using the terms will be seized by the country's Food Safety Agency. The country has also ordered JUST Egg, a non-dairy, vegan egg producer, to stop selling their products in stores across the region.