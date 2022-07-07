Hollywood and Asian actors: overcoming prejudice

Asian creatives are forcing Hollywood to stand up and take notice. In the last five years, Asian actors and filmmakers have started to change the paradigm of what Hollywood deems marketable or relatable. In 2018, Crazy Rich Asians presented a refreshing romantic comedy that showed its Asian characters as fully realized people instead of one-note stereotypes. After that, Parasite took home the Oscar for best picture the following year, becoming the first non-English film to win the award. Recently, Squid Game, Shang-Chi, and Everything, Everywhere, All at Once have continued the surge of Asian representation in cinema. However, this current trend is a far cry from how Hollywood used to regard Asian actors and filmmakers.

In the video linked above, the creator of the YouTube channel Accented Cinema briefly explains how he feels as an Asian filmmaker and fan whenever Hollywood casts an Asian actor. The short video essay brilliantly elucidates why he's always "caught off guard" whenever he sees an Asian person in a Hollywood blockbuster.