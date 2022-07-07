James Caan, 1940-2022

Actor James Caan, famed for roles from Misery to Elf, is dead at 82.
"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," the statement read. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time." They did not disclose a cause of death. Caan first found fame playing Chicago Bears halfback Brian Piccolo in "Brian's Song," a widely seen 1971 TV movie. The tear-jerking film chronicled Piccolo's real-life battle with terminal cancer and drew praise for its treatment of the interracial friendship between Piccolo and a Black teammate, Gale Sayers.