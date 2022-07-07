Look at these cool 1970s postage stamps from Bhutan, which are tiny vinyl phonograph records

In the 1970s, the Royal Kingdom of Bhutan issued a series of postage stamps that were tiny records! The one in the video below has a brief introduction to Bhutan and two folk songs.
They fetch hundreds of dollars on eBay.
From Amusing Planet:
Issued in 1973 in multiple colors, the talking stamps were miniature one-sided vinyl records with adhesive backs so that they could be affixed to letters, but also played on a standard turntable. The stamps featured audio recordings of folk songs, the national anthem, the history of Bhutan in Bhutanese and the history of Bhutan as narrated in English by Burt Kerr Todd himself.