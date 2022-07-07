Marjorie Taylor Greene shares obviously-photoshopped image of Illinois shooter: "Is he in jail or rehab or a psychiatric center in this photo?"

"People are not stupid," declared Marjorie Taylor Greene on Twitter, posting what she claimed was a photograph of the Illinois mass shooter. "Is he in jail or rehab or a psychiatric center in this photo? That's not his bedroom."

Alas, people are stupid, and among the people is Marjorie Taylor Greene. The photo was photoshopped, so blatantly it was presumably not intended to be understood as real by anyone.

Her tweet remains live as of 10 a.m. Thursday, with a rather feeble "manipulated media" tag from Twitter.

ＨＯＷ ＣＡＮ ＴＨＩＳ ＢＥ ＲＥＡＬ