Theranos' Sunny Balwani convicted of fraud

Sunny Balwani was Elizabeth Holmes' right-hand man at Theranos, the med-tech unicorn touting blood-test technology that did not exist. And like her, he's now a convicted fraudster.

Both Holmes, 38, and Balwani, 57, will be sentenced by a judge in September. Holmes is facing around 20 years in prison and is currently free on bail. Balwani also faces up to 20 years in prison as well as millions of dollars in restitution payments to his victims.

The two were secret lovers, too, as memorably and horrendously depicted in The Dropout, embedded above.